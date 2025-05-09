Timberwolves fan ejected after racist comments toward Draymond Green reported

article

The Brief A fan was ejected and another left on their own after "racially charged comments" were made toward the Warriors' Draymond Green during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Target Center. The Timberwolves said they are investigating the incident and "additional action may be taken." The Wolves-Warriors series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in California.



A fan was ejected from Target Center and another left on their own Thursday night after "racially charged comments" were made toward Draymond Green during the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game.

Fan ejected from Wolves-Warriors game

What happened:

The incident happened after Green got a technical foul and was benched. He was on an exercise bike, with social media video suggesting a fan yelled at him.

There was an exchange between Green and a fan, but it was not clear by the video what was said.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Timberwolves released a statement on Friday explaining the incident. According to the Wolves, "a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green. A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity."

"The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," the Wolves said.

The team added, "The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Wolves-Warriors series

What's next:

The Wolves-Warriors Western Conference Semifinals series is tied 1-1 after the Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 117-93 at Target Center on Thursday night.

Game 3 is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Chase Center.