Timberwolves plan block party for Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

Even if you can't make it inside the Target Center, there's a good reason to bring y'ass to downtown Minneapolis on Friday as the Timberwolves play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Wolves are planning a block party for fans in downtown Minneapolis near the arena.

The "Wolves Back" Block Party is set for Friday. It will start at 4 p.m. ahead of Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. that night.

Outside Gluek's Bar and Restaurant, which is located on North 6th Street a block away from the Target Center, the team will set up a large screen for fans to watch the game. Along with the screen, there will be DJs, food and drinks, and appearances by former Wolves players and broadcasters.

Throughout the second round, the Wolves coordinated with local bars in Minneapolis to host Timberwolves watch parties. Some bars in downtown Minneapolis will have some swag to give out for visitors showing up to watch Game 1.

Tickets are required for the event, but they are free. To get a ticket, you can click here.

Getting There: