Gus Walz shouts 'That's my dad!' through tears at DNC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's son, Gus Walz, could not contain his emotions as his father accepted the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night.

What happened

Gus Walz, 17 years old, shouted, "That's my dad!" through tears of joy during Walz's nomination speech at the end of the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Many are praising the moment as a display of humanity during a tumultuous and often highly divisive presidential election.

Gus Walz was flanked by his mother and older sister, Gwen and Hope Walz, who also appeared emotional and proud throughout Walz's speech.

The Walz family then gathered on the stage to embrace each other before saying farewell to the crowd.

Background

Gus, a high school senior, is diagnosed with a non-verbal learning disorder, an anxiety disorder and ADHD, according to a report from People Magazine. His parents say this condition is "his secret power" and that he got his driver's license this past fall.

Gwen Walz recently shared the family's struggle with fertility treatment, which inspired Hope's name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.