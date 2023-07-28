Tim McGraw coming to the Xcel Energy Center next spring

article

When you think Tim McGraw, I hope you think … about him coming to Minnesota next spring.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Friday it will be hosting the country music star on April 20, 2024, with special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets for the 2024 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 4.

The last time Tim McGraw was in Minnesota was for the Winstock Country Music Festival in June 2022. He also was supposed to headline at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was canceled.