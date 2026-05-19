‘Patriotic Kenny’ dies at 84 after 2 month battle with lung cancer

The Brief "Patriotic Kenny" died Tuesday after a short battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. He was 84 years old. Kenny Jary announced on March 25, 2026, to his three million TikTok followers that he had been diagnose with cancer. Jary, who lived near Stacy, Minn., went viral after his neighbor helped him replace a broken scooter.



A U.S. navy veteran known as "Patriotic Kenny" to his millions of followers on social media has died after a short battle with lung cancer.

READ MORE: Huge TikTok following helps Twin Cities veteran improve lives

Kenny Jary dies at 84

What we know:

According to a GoFundMe, Kenny Jary passed away on Tuesday. He was 84 years old.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every single person who has supported Kenny and the Patriotic Kenny Foundation with donations, messages, and love throughout this journey. It is with deep sadness that we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed away. Kenny left this world the same way he lived in it, with gratitude, humor, patriotism, and a heart dedicated to helping others. The legacy he leaves behind is truly beautiful. Through every smile he shared, every veteran he helped, and every person he reminded to look for the good in the world, Kenny created a community built on kindness and hope.In keeping with Kenny’s lifelong mission to help others, contributions will continue supporting his incredible nonprofit, the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, which will live on in his memory. The foundation will continue providing mobility scooters and support to veterans who need them most, just as Kenny always intended," Amanda Kline shared on the GoFundMe update

Parry announced to his three million TikTok followers back on March 25, 2026, that he had been diagnose with Stage 4 lung cancer. He then thanked his fans and said he plans to continue making TikTok videos.

The 84-year-old veteran lived near Stacy, Minn., and was recovering from pneumonia at the time.

‘Patriotic Kenny’ goes viral

Why you should care:

Kenny went viral in 2021 when his neighbor learned his mobility scooter broke and helped raise money to buy him a new one.

People were touched by his sincerity and positivity. Since then, he started a nonprofit that helps other veterans get their independence back through mobility aids.