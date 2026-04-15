TikTok influencer Josh Liljenquist banned from St. Paul parks for 180 days

The Brief TikTok influencer Josh Liljenquist has been banned from all St. Paul parks for 180 days, effective April 6. City officials sent him a letter, accusing him of harassing homeless people at Pig's Eye Park. Josh Liljenquist is known for going to establishments, ordering large amounts of food and feeding people in need while filming it for social media.



A Minnesota native and TikTok influencer known for trying to help the homeless and hungry has been banned from all St. Paul parks for 180 days.

St. Paul issues letter to Josh Liljenquist

What we know:

Josh Liljenquist has a history of going into Twin Cities establishments, ordering large amounts of food and then distributing it to those who can’t afford it. That’s all while filming it for social media.

The City of St. Paul sent a letter to Liljenquest that, as of April 6, he was banned from all St. Paul parks after alleged conduct at Pig’s Eye Park last Saturday.

In the letter, city officials allege Liljenquist intended to conduct an unlicensed event on April 11, with no city involvement or approval. That includes Lijenquist apparently denying a request from the city for information about his plans at the park.

City officials allege Liljenquist routinely breaches the peace within Pig’s Eye Park to harass, record and profit from vulnerable adults residing there without their permission.

Liljenquist has been banned from Pig’s Eye Park and all other St. Paul Parks and Recreation property for 180 days. The ban would be lifted on Oct. 3, 2026. Failure to abide by the ban would result in a misdemeanor.

Liljenquist has up to a week to file an appeal to the ban.

Liljenquist’s viral history

Why you should care:

Liljenquist has a history of going to establishments to order an abundance of food, hoping business owners will help him out on their own dime to assist people who would otherwise go hungry. It’s then filmed and posted to social media, and many view it as exploitation of vulnerable people.

Even Vikings’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy stepped into help Liljenquist last year, getting pizza from OG Zaza in Roseville to feed the homeless.

What's next:

FOX 9 has reached out to Liljenquist to get his side of the story.