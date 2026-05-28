Winona Co. authorities find missing person after coordinated search

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The Brief Authorities around Winona County have found Elijah "Eli" Michael McCumber – who they say was missing, but might be attempting to avoid discovery. Search efforts have included K-9 teams, drones, the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, and thermal imaging. Area landowners were asked to continue checking outbuildings, hunting blinds and other structures on their property, but were concerned for his mental state.



Authorities in Winona County say they have found Elijah "Eli" Michael McCumber – who they say was missing, but might have been attempting to avoid discovery.

Winona County missing person search

What we know:

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says public safety crews had been searching wooded areas daily, and locating "signs indicating Eli may be in the area and may be attempting to avoid being found."

Search efforts included K-9 teams, drones, the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, and thermal imaging, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office says it was working with the La Crosse Police Department to investigate all possibilities.

Why you should care:

Area landowners were asked to continue checking outbuildings, hunting blinds and other structures on their property.

However, due to the terrain and McCumber’s mental state, the public was asked to stay out of nearby wooded areas for the time being.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided any details for a motive on why McCumber would be avoiding contact.