Inside Minnetrista's mushroom house: The foam home that draws visitors to the door

The Brief A Minnetrista home known for its unique design and welcoming atmosphere draws visitors, many of them strangers, who sign a special guest book. Tenant Melody Harris has lived in the 3,600-square-foot house for 14 years and immediately knew the home would be perfect for her. The house, owned by Ronald Hietala, features unusual architecture made of foam, original 1960s gadgets and is surrounded by nature on over 8 acres of land.



A one-of-a-kind home in Minnetrista is turning heads for its unique look.

A home that stands out in Minnetrista’s woods

What we know:

The house sits on 8.4 acres, nestled among trees and wildlife, and its unique foam construction and shape make it stand out in the neighborhood.

The home’s design draws visitors who often pull into the driveway, curious about the unusual structure.

"I just go over and ask them. Do you want a tour of the house?" current resident Melody Harris told FOX 9.

Inside, the 3,600-square-foot house offers plenty of space for Harris, who said, "That was an easy yes," when asked why she decided to live there. The master bathroom features a chandelier, and the kitchen is the only spot in the house with bold purple and orange colors.

"There's some other kind of cool little gadgets that are original to the house that had a built-in can opener," said Harris, pointing out the 1960s touches that make the home even more unique.

It’s not everyday you hear someone say a deer ran across their roof.

But for Harris, it actually happens.

The home's original owner, Ronald Hietala, said, "Everybody who sees it for the first time... they are amazed."

Hietala lives in the Washington D.C. area now but grew up in Minnesota. He is originally from Sebeka.

When he and his wife went to look at the mushroom house, he recalled thinking they might move on from the home or rebuild, but Hietala said his wife was "very enthusiastic about keeping it up."

He calls Harris a great tenant after all the years and said she does a fantastic job keeping it maintained.

The home's spiral staircase and concrete curves add to the home’s character, while the foam walls require spray-painting and make hanging pictures a challenge. The roof also needs special care, but the natural light streaming in helps Harris "winter over a lot of plants."

The only area without sunlight is the garage, which is packed with motorcycles, but not Harris’s truck.

In the middle of the home, the living room has a lot of open space.

Looking through all the various windows, you’re likely to spot wildlife like turkeys.

The house has a carpeted library area and for those seeking privacy, there’s a secluded area near the fireplace known as the "conversation pit."

Harris joked about the firm foam seating, saying, "You think, oh, foam, it might be soft. No."

Living in the house comes with its quirks.

"I would never wear socks in here because I would probably slip and fall on my rear end," Harris said.

So every day, she walks around in her shoes.

And she walks near a corner of the house where she can go through a "funky little hobbit door" which leads to open green space and a tunnel connecting to a parking lot which is perfect for the many guests Harris welcomes from near and far.

"I love it," said Harris.

She likes to host parties at her home and said the reactions from people are always interesting to watch.

Dig deeper:

The home’s guest book is filled with signatures from people who have stopped by, many of them strangers, making the house not just a unique architectural gem but a gathering place for community and curiosity.

Big picture view:

The Minnetrista home is more than just a local landmark — it’s a place where people come together, share stories and experience something out of the ordinary. The combination of nature, history and hospitality makes it a special spot in the community.