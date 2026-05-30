Man dead after Crow Wing County 'drowning incident'

The Brief The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old man died in a "drowning incident" at the Little Emily Lake Park swimming area Saturday. The man was swimming in the park with family and friends when the incident happened. Earlier in May, a 19-year-old college student died after his paddle boat capsized on the same lake.



A man has died after a "drowning incident" at Little Emily Lake Park in Crow Wing County Saturday.

Little Emily Lake "drowning incident"

What we know:

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old man died in a "drowning incident" at the Little Emily Lake Park swimming area.

The man was at the park with friends and family when the incident occurred, authorities said.

First responders gave medical aide to the man, but he ultimately died.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the incident.

The man has not been identified by officials.

2nd death at Little Emily Lake this month

Dig deeper:

This marks the second death at Little Emily Lake in May.

On May 12, a 19-year-old college student died after his paddle boat capsized on the lake. He was at the lake with fellow college students at the time.

Authorities searched for the man for hours before he was found in about 23 feet of water.

READ MORE: College student dies after paddle boat capsizes on Little Emily Lake