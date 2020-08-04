‘Thrown under the bus': Text messages detail Minneapolis frustration

article

More than 24 hours before the fall of the Third Police Precinct, Minneapolis City officials knew they had lost control of the city and needed help.

On Wednesday, May 27, at 6:28 p.m., Mayor Jacob Frey’s Communications Director Mychal Vlatkovich texted other senior advisers, “Mayor just came out and said the chief wants him to call in the National Guard for help at Third Precinct. Mayor appears intent on doing.”

Texts messages detailing the decision among Minneapolis leaders to call in the National Guard to help with the unrest.

“Word on the ground is it’s really crazy and escalating,” texted back a senior advisor.

But a couple of hours later, at 8:08 p.m., Vlatkovich will relay a message from Mayor Frey, “He said Walz was hesitating….”

The FOX 9 Investigators obtained 790 pages of text messages, emails, documents and briefing notes from the City of Minneapolis under the state’s open public records law, Minnesota Data Practices.

More than a dozen text messages between Minneapolis city officials reveal their particular frustration with Gov. Tim Walz and his administration in response to the riots and aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

Privately, city officials have described it as a “slow-roll” of the deployment of the Minnesota National Guard.

Mayor Frey confirmed much of the sequence of events during a one-on-one interview with the FOX 9 Investigators on the fall of the Third Precinct.

State officials have countered, on background, that city officials were vague in their request and unclear about the nature or type of mission suitable for the National Guard.

By Thursday morning, at 10:55 a.m., Mayor Frey sent a formal request for the Minnesota National Guard to Walz.

The Guard would not make it in time.

By Thursday evening, there were three large protests in downtown Minneapolis and the Third Precinct in south Minneapolis was surrounded by commercial businesses on fire and an estimated 2,000 protestors and rioters.

At 9:36 p.m., with the Third Precinct surrounded by chaos, Mayor Frey texted Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, “Calling the governor re 3rd precinct now.”

Texts messages between Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Arradondo texted Frey back, “Precinct being evacuated now. Protestors breaching the precinct now.” And finally, “All officers evacuated.”

Friday, the morning after, was not much better for the mayor.

Walz delivered withering criticism of Frey at a televised morning press conference.

Frey and his senior advisors felt blindsided.

“Not loving the ‘failure’ message in mpls coming from gov,” texted Vlatkovich to press secretary Darwin Forsyth.

“Anyway mid press conference to adjust the tone?” texted the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Gia Vitali. “Feels like Minneapolis is getting thrown under the bus.”

By Friday, at 4:40 p.m., Pete Ebnet, a senior strategic policy advisor, tells the mayor’s team the state has changed their position.

“Main update from state is that they are mobilizing the entire Guard and that this has switched from a protest to intentional destruction,” texted Ebnet.

A senior advisor, Jenn White, sounds skeptical. “So with the shift in perspective, do we know what will that mean for their response?”