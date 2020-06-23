Three wounded in second shooting in 48 hours outside Crystal bar

Police are investigating a shooting in Crystal, Minnesota that left three people with non-life threatening injuries late Monday night.

Crystal Police say a 29-year-old and a 25-year-old were both shot multiple times outside of a restaurant on the 5200 block of West Broadway. Both were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

A 35-year-old male was also shot numerous times. He was taken by private car to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Police are investigating if this shooting is related to a homicide that occurred at the same address early Sunday morning. There is no suspect in that killing either, but witnesses say they did see a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed.