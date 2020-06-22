'This is not our Minneapolis': Police chief condemns recent violence

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference Monday evening to address the recent spike in shootings across the city.

From Friday night to Monday evening, at least 30 people were shot in multiple shootings across the city. Monday afternoon, four people were injured in a shooting in the 1600 block of N Morgan Avenue, and less than two hours, four more people were injured in a shooting on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue. About 30 minutes later, there was a deadly stabbing on Nicollet Mall.

"All of those who choose to be in Minneapolis for any reason, they deserve to feel safe," Mayor Frey said. "I know that nobody wants to just hear words at the moment, they want to see clear action. I can assure you that with Chief Arradondo at the helm, we will be doing everything possible to quell some the violence we're seeing right now."

Frey said the city has already requested assistance from several other jurisdictions, including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the ATF, the FBI, Metro Transit and the Minnesota State Patrol.

"For those, including myself, that are looking for transformative change and reform, this violence only obstructs that vision of change," he said.

Both Mayor Frey and Chief Arradondo noted that the violence comes at a time when much of the community is still reeling from the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25.

"We are seeing violence increased at a time when our communities are already suffering trauma, and we do not need to compound that," the chief said. "The shootings are absolutely unacceptable. I also want to note that many of these victims of gunshot violence, gunshot wounds, are members of our African American community, and I want to say this here very clearly: their lives are not disposable."

Chief Arradondo called for unity, saying it's "all hands on deck" and asking the members of the public to come forward with information on the shootings if they have any tips.

Advertisement

"This cannot become our normal. As a city, this is unacceptable and as your chief, I cannot tolerate this here. People have to be held accountable when they come in and do harm to our communities," the chief said. "This is not our Minneapolis...the level of violence that we're seeing is not reflective of the men and women, children and our elders who want a better Minneapolis and a better future."

If you have any information on the recent shootings, contact CrimeStoppers or call the MPD Tip Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

To submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Minneapolis Police Department, text MPD and your tip to 847411 (tip411).