Less than 24 hours after teen's death, Minneapolis police respond to 2 more shootings

Minneapolis police responded to two more shootings Monday following an especially violent weekend in the city.

Monday afternoon, at least seven people were injured in two separate shootings on the city’s north side.

At about 2:30 p.m., a ShotSpotter detected more than 40 rounds fired at 16th and Morgan Avenue North. Police said at least four people were wounded, at least one critically.

Then, around 4 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue where they found three gunshot victims.

This all comes after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday night on the corner of 30th and Knox Avenue North. Police say the teen had been riding in a car with others when shots were fired at the car, hitting the teen. He was dropped at a corner, and people there called 9-1-1. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Early Sunday morning, 12 people were shot - one fatally - in Uptown Minneapolis.

The ShotSpotter map in Minneapolis for the past 30 days shows more than 100 gunshot victims - nearly matching what the city saw in the first six months of the previous two years.

In St. Paul, shootings are also up but nowhere near as drastically. Police reported 91 gunshot victims since the start of this year, with 31 happening since Memorial Day.