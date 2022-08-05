Expand / Collapse search

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Money
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities.

According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.

The Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed Minnesotans are in the top 25 among those who have it the worst. 

RELATED: This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Minnesota, survey finds

According to the report, the average Minnesotan needs to earn an hourly wage of $22.41 and work full-time to afford a two-bedroom apartment. In Minnesota, the Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,165. And in order to afford this level of rent and utilities, without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $3,885 monthly or $46,616 annually. 

In most of the Twin Cities metro, workers would need an hourly wage of $25.56, the data show. In the Rochester area, workers would need to make below the state average, at $21.04.

However, elsewhere in Minnesota isn't as expensive. In the Mankato area, renters would need to earn a minimum wage of $19.08 to afford a two-bedroom apartment. In Rice County and Le Sueur County, the so-called "housing wage" is $18.96 and $18.54, respectively. In the Duluth area, it's $18 and in Fargo-Moorhead, it's $16.52. 

RELATED: This is how much you need to make per hour to afford housing in your state, study finds

Minnesota's minimum wage is currently $10.33 an hour for large employers and $8.42 an hour for other state minimum wages. That being said, the minimum wage for large employers in Minneapolis is $15 an hour. 

To view the full report on rental costs and minimum wage, click here.

