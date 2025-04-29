Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 2-4)

Whether you're shopping at garage sales, grabbing a bite to eat at a food truck festival, or walking for animals, there's no shortage of things to do in Minnesota this weekend.

AHS Walk for Animals

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Saturday, May 3

Registered event

The Animal Humane Society's Walk for Animals is scheduled for Saturday, May 3. Animal lovers will come together at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the annual event. The gates open at 9 a.m. ahead of the 10 a.m. walk.

Join a team and walk to raise money for food, medical treatment, and support thousands of rescued animals. More information about the event can be found online here.

Shakopee Food Truck Festival

The Landing, Shakopee

Saturday, May 3

Free to attend

Head to Shakopee on Saturday for the Spring Food Truck Festival, happening at The Landing - MN River Heritage Park. There are over 30 food truck options and vendors to explore, in addition to live music and activities for children.

The food truck festival is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. More information and a full list of vendors can be found online here.

100 Mile Garage Sale

Various towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin

May 1–May 4

Free to attend

Explore nearly 400 garage sales across 15 historic river towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin during this weekend’s 100 Mile Garage Sale.

"Thousands of individuals and businesses participate with their own garage sales, often whole neighborhoods," the event website reads. Organizers have created a map to help people navigate the hundreds of garage sale locations.

The event takes place from Thursday, May 1 to Sunday, May 4. More information can be found online here.

Cherry Trees Celebration

Como Park, St. Paul

Saturday, May 3

Free to attend

The 13th annual gift of the cherry trees celebration will be held at Como Park this weekend. Festivities take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cherry Tree Grove, near the Mannheimer Memorial.

The event honors the 2012 gift of cherry trees from the Japanese government, and features performances, arts and crafts and other activities, according to the event website.

Chihuahua meet-up and costume contest

Forgotten Star Brewery Co., Fridley

Sunday, May 4

Free to attend

Get ready for a paws-itively fun day at Forgotten Start Brewery Co. on Sunday. The brewery is hosting a chihuahua meet-up from noon to 3 p.m., with contests for the smallest dog and best-dressed pup.

More information can be found online here.