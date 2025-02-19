Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Feb. 21-23)

Watch horse skijoring at Canterbury Park, browse vintage vendors for unique clothing, or attend a winter beer festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds during events in Minnesota this weekend.

Horse Skijoring at Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park, Shakopee

Feb. 22-23

Ticketed event

Horse skijoring is returning to Canterbury Park for its sixth season this weekend. Watch as teams of horse riders charge down a snowy track, towing skiers and snowboarders through an action-packed course. The event also includes a vendor market, dog races, bonfires, and more!

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Canterbury Park. The gates open at 11 a.m. with races starting at 1 p.m. General admission tickets start at $17. Find more information online here.

Winter Beer Dabbler

Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Saturday, Feb. 22

Ticketed event

Get ready for a beer festival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday! Try a wide variety of beer, ciders, seltzers, wine and non-alcoholic beverages from numerous breweries and cideries across the state and country. There's also live music, food trucks and other fun attractions at this event.

The Winter Beer Dabbler takes place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, with early access starting at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $60, early access tickets are $80, and designated driver tickets are $25. The event is for people 21 years and older. You can find more information online here.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Minneapolis Convention Center

Feb. 22-23

Ticketed event

Step back in time at the Totally Rad Vintage Fest this weekend. You can shop at a variety of vendors for clothing and accessories from the 80s, 90s, and Y2K eras, in addition to a selection of toys, home goods and other items. Take a break from shopping by getting a nostalgic photo opp or play vintage arcade games.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with early bird access at 8:30 a.m. General admission tickets are $8 in advance, $12 the day of the event, $25 for early birds, and free for kids 12 and under. Find more information online here.

Grumpy Old Men Festival

Wabasha, Minnesota

Feb. 21-22

Most events are free to attend, others require a fee

A classic movie both filmed and set in Minnesota during the 1990s will be celebrated through its own festival this weekend. The 32nd annual Grumpy Old Men Festival will be hosted in Wabasha on Feb. 21-22.

The festival features a variety of events, including showings of the "Grumpy Old Men" movie, ice fishing and curing tournaments, an ice plunge, dancing, food, and more! You can find the full event schedule online here.

Inaugural 2025 MN Ice Swim

Lake Johanna, Arden Hills Beach Park

Saturday, Feb. 22

Free for spectators

The inaugural Minnesota Ice Swim event is happening on Saturday in Arden Hills. Watch competitors brave the icy water of Lake Johanna by swimming in a 25 meter "pool" cut into the ice. Swimmers can compete in the 25 meter, 50 meter, and 100 meter races. Race organizers say competitors include an Olympic gold medalist, an ice swimming world champion and a 10-time Guinness Book record holder.

The opening ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. with the races following shortly after. Spectators can also enjoy a variety of ice-themed activities, such as a game of cornhole, bowling, a cold plunge, and more. You can find information and the full schedule of events online here.