Prince Celebration Block Party: Week-long celebration of 10th anniversary of his death

The Brief Paisley Park is holding a week-long celebration at the beginning to celebrate Prince's birthday on the 10th year after his death. Most of the events are ticketed, but there are some free events, including a block party on June 6. The celebration goes from June 3–7.



A week-long celebration for Prince is scheduled in Minneapolis and at Paisley Park at the beginning of June.

Prince's birthday celebration events

Local perspective:

Paisley Park organizers have planned several events from June 3–7 to celebrate Prince's birthday, which is June 7.

Many of the events are ticketed, but some are free throughout the week.

One of the biggest events is the Prince Celebration Block Party and Prince Sing-Along. The block party will be held on Saturday, June 6, from 2-10 p.m. at the Prince Mural in downtown Minneapolis.

The sing-along will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

On each day of the week-long celebrations, there will be free community events happening at the Renee Good, Alex Pretti and George Floyd memorials, which are free to attend.

Here is a list of ticketed events each day:

Wednesday, June 3

First Avenue is hosting a kick-off party from 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., which includes special guest, Chaka Khan.

Thursday, June 4

The Minnesota Twins will be hosting a Prince Night during their game against the Kansas City Royals. The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Target Field.

Friday, June 5

From 8 p.m.-12 a.m. The Armory will be hosting the Prince Celebration of Life 10th Anniversary Concert, with a variety of artists performing.

Saturday, June 6

First Avenue will be holding a Prince Celebration Block Party from 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday, June 7

A Lake Minnetonka boat cruise can be booked for either 4–5:30 p.m or 6–7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Prince celebration

What you can do:

Single tickets can be bought for the events listed above.

There are also tiered tickets for different experiences throughout the week including, general admission, VIP platinum and VIP gold tickets, all varying in price.

For more information on additional events, tickets and more, click here.