Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (July 18-20)

Summer is in full swing and the Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to do between now and then.

Here are things to do this weekend, July 18-20:

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Minnehaha Falls Park

July 18 (3-8 p.m.); July 19 (10-7 p.m.); July 20 (10-5 p.m.)

Free

The annual art fair fills one of Minneapolis’ most scenic and historic parks with nearly 150 artist booths. From kids’ activities to food trucks and more, the event aims to offer something for a wide crowd.

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Harriet Island Regional Park

July 18-20

Ticket prices vary

Back for its second year, the Yacht Club Fest has solidified itself as a serious summer event, this year featuring Hozier, Fall Out Boy and Green Day among other acts like Sheryl Crow and Weezer.

Dances at the Lake Festival

Lyndale Park Gardens

Jul 18 (7–8:30 p.m.)

Free

The 23rd annual Dances at the Lake Festival will showcase two free public concerts at the Rose Garden at Lake Harriet, featuring a variety of dance forms performed by both professional adult and youth companies.

This year’s festival showcases professional artists and youth dance groups originating from the Twin Cities.

Summer Market and Live Music

38 Northern Stacks Drive , Minnesota 55421

Jul 19 (12–8 p.m.)

Free

A collaborative pop-up with 3rd Lair brings the July Summer Market with more than 30 vendors, live music throughout the day, food and drinks. Free events include an open skate, lessons and a "cash for tricks" contest.

Twin Cities Record Show

Minneapolis Cider Co

Jul 19 (12-4 p.m.)

Free

The Twin Cities Record Show returns to the Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company with nearly 20 vendors offering a variety of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes and more. Vintage tees and other retro merchandise will also be found throughout, with the best part being you can sip cider as you shop.

Llamas At The Brewery

Forgotten Star Brewing

July 20 (11:30-2 p.m.)

Free

A partnership between Llama Mama MN and Forgotten Star Brewing will let people pet llamas onsite. Food and drinks will also be available throughout the day.