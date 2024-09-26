Dozens of high-end homes targeted by thieves, including Wolves' guard Mike Conley

Two new search warrants in Hennepin County are bringing to light new details in a sweeping high-end burglary investigation spanning the metro. A dozen agencies are investigating more than 60 crimes, trying to figure out if they are connected and find those responsible.

These new warrants are looking for data from cell phone towers and information about the driver of a suspicious rental car that was caught on camera near several scenes.

"It's something that’s new to us. We’ve been here quite a few years and we just haven’t heard of it," said Ryan Kingstedt, who lives in Medina.

Kingstedt has lived in Medina for the past four to five years. Never did he imagine this could happen in his neighborhood, high-end burglary thefts in his area. Earlier this year, a burglar dropped a safe from a balcony, stealing one million dollars in jewelry at a Medina home in Kingstedt’s neighborhood.

"Where we live it’s a bit of a target just because we’re a little bit isolated. We’re not right next to our neighbors so we can’t look out for each other," said Kingstedt.

The victim of that Medina theft tells FOX 9 that she never recovered any of her stolen jewelry. Nor has she heard of any arrests. Here’s what Medina police had to say back in February.

"They're not just randomly picking out places and then and then burglarizing. They're doing something. And we have some investigative data that shows that they've been in they've been in the area either the day prior or days prior. Watching these residents," said Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson back in February.

Two search warrants are now asking for information about who rented a silver Ford Edge that was seen in the area of one of the burglaries. As well as cell phone data from a cell tower in Medina on the afternoon of September 15, which is the same time Timberwolves player Mike Conley’s home was burglarized.

"He was at the Vikings game blowing the horn and at the same time they were casing his house and robbing his house," said Kingstedt.

The search warrants detail the thieves using Wi-Fi jammers, GPS trackers, Drones, and surveillance cameras in what appears to be a sophisticated operation.