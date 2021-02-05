Therapy dog stolen in St. Paul car theft returned to owner

article

A therapy dog that was stolen during a car theft in St. Paul, Minnesota earlier this week was returned to her owner Thursday, police said.

Miracle was inside a vehicle when it was stolen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the Poke House & Tea Bar on the 1500 block of Randolph Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department. The vehicle is a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate MZZ500.

Police said around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, a woman walked up to the owner’s house with Miracle, asked if it was her dog and then handed her over.

The woman then walked away. Police said they have not located the woman or the stolen car.