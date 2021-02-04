Therapy dog missing after vehicle stolen in St. Paul
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are asking for the public's help to find a therapy dog that is still missing after the car it was in was stolen earlier this week.
Her name is Miracle and she is a Havanese or Lhasa Apso.
The vehicle was stolen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Randolph Avenue outside of the Poke House & Tea Bar.
The vehicle is a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates MZZ500.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Paul Police Department at (651)266-5573.