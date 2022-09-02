Theft suspect with 34 warrants flees wrong way on Hwy 10 before being caught

A man suspected of attempting to steal bags of merchandise from a business in Coon Rapids drove the wrong way down Highway 10 and attempted to steal another car in the process before being caught.

On Aug. 31 at 4:35 p.m., the Coon Rapids Police Department responded to a call from a business on the report that a theft that had just occurred.

According to police, its Retail COPPS Officers were in the area and observed two people running out of the reporting store with bags full of merchandise.

Officers observed both people get into a vehicle that took off. While fleeing from officers, they drove the wrong way on Highway 10.

Police successfully disabled the fleeing vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) and the driver fled on foot, while the passenger was taken into custody.

The driver then forcefully removed the occupant of another nearby vehicle and attempted to flee again, but officers were able to stop the driver and take him into custody.

Police later learned the driver has 34 warrants in four states. He was booked into the Anoka County Jail on multiple felony charges.