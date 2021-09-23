‘The Masked Singer’: Mother Nature, Pufferfish get booted in double elimination

It’s only the second episode of the highly anticipated sixth season of "The Mask Singer" and things are already getting heated.

Two contestants were booted off on Thursday night’s episode which featured an unforgettable reveal.

Iconic Grammy Award-winning singer Toni Braxton was revealed as Pufferfish, but her performance just wasn’t enough — getting her deflated off the season early on.

Meanwhile, Mother Nature was revealed as actress, producer and director Vivica A. Fox, who said she simply hoped she gave audiences an "OMG moment."

Fox’s costume certainly blew audiences away but her performance of Diana Ross’s "I’m coming out," wasn’t enough to keep her position on the contest safe.

Despite her early boot, Fox says it was an honor for her to play the role of Mother Nature.

"It was very fitting that I was the character Mother Nature," Fox said in a behind-the-scenes video. "I love to escape through the world of stage, I really do."

Braxton said "The Masked Singer" is her son’s favorite show which contributed to her having a wonderful time.

But, the 53-year-old said she hasn’t performed on stage in nearly two years, and really missed it.

Both Braxton and show host Nick Cannon revealed they both struggle with Lupas, an autoimmune disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks tissue and other organs according to the Mayo Clinic.

They both shared the challenges of having the disease on Thursday night’s reveal, but Braxton shared how they’ve been able to support each other when they other gets sick.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

