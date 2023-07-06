The Killers First Avenue show announced ahead of TC Summer Fest

Look on the bright side, if you were unable to get tickets to TC Summer Fest featuring the Flaming Lips, Death Cab For Cutie, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and more, somebody told me you’ll have another chance to see the Killers after all.

Fans of The Killers will have the chance to smile like you mean it at First Avenue on July 13, after the band announced a one-night show prior to its Target Field appearance on July 14.

The First Avenue presale will begin Friday, July 7, at 12 p.m., with tickets then becoming available to the general public on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m.

Known for numerous alt-rock anthems since 2004, for reasons unknown the show comes as a surprise announcement for many.

In 2021, The Killers released their eighth album, Pressure Machine.