The Eagles adding 2nd show in St. Paul on farewell tour

The Eagles have added a second show in St. Paul as part of their farewell tour this fall.

The Eagles were set to play the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, November 17 for their Long Goodbye Tour. Now, they will play a second show the following night, Saturday, November 18.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. for the general public. Presale tickets for Friday's show are already available, leaving the venue mostly sold out. The presale for the Saturday show starts Thursday morning. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Though this is the band's final tour, it's possible November won't be the last time they play a show in Minnesota. The band expects to keep the farewell tour going into 2025. A news release states the band will "perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands."

The current formation of The Eagles includes founding member Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit, with country music legend Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of the late Glenn Frey.

The Eagles amassed a long catalog of hits in the 70s including the classics "Hotel California", "Take It Easy", and "Desperado".

Along with St. Paul, the Eagles also announced additional shows in New York City, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, and Atlanta.