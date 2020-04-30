The Bachelor Farmer in North Loop closing permanently

article

The Bachelor Farmer, Marvel Bar and its cafe, are closing their doors permanently following economic losses due to COVID-19 and under the stay-at-home order.

Owner Eric Dayton says the business was already "walking a fine line" before the pandemic hit and due to the uncertainty ahead they made the decision not to reopen.

"We have explored the option of takeout, most likely evolving into a hybrid model of takeout and reduced-capacity dining room service in the months ahead, but there’s just no way for that level of business to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home," wrote Dayton in a message on the restaurant's website.

The North Loop restaurant, which opened in 2011, was highly regarded. In 2016, executive chef Paul Bergland won the James Beard Award for the Best Chef in the Midwest.

"It has been an honor to be in your company and I believe in your ability to overcome these unprecedented challenges," wrote Dayton.

Each employee received six weeks of pay while furloughed and will continue to receive full health benefits through May 31. Those with unused gift cards are asked to transfer the balance into a credit at Askov Finlayson.