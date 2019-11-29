Thanksgiving weekend storm to bring rain, snow to Minnesota

article

It is going to be an active couple of days as snow arrives Friday night and then, depending on your location, that precipitation could remain snow or switch to sleet or rain for the better part of Saturday with snow returning on Sunday.

Admittedly, with precipitation-type questions, forecasting for individual locations can be next to impossible because your house may get one thing, while your friend who lives a few miles away can get something completely different.

That said, for the Twin Cities, it will likely start as snow, then change to sleet and rain for much of the daylight hours Saturday, before switching back to snow sometime Saturday night.

There will be BIG differences in overall rain and snow amounts from south to north. The south metro may end up with mostly rain, with a burst of snow at the beginning and end to give areas a couple inches of slop. While parts of the far north metro could end up with mostly snow with a rainy intermission through part of Saturday.

Snow totals in the north metro are most likely in that 4 or 5 inches category, but could easily end up with 7 or 8 inches IF precipitation can hang as snow longer.

It will likely be mostly snow north of the Twin Cities metro with some exceptions to that during the day Saturday when rain and sleet will likely mix in. Many areas north of the Twin Cities could get 6 inches or more inches of heavy, wet snow with some pockets likely to top 10 inches.

The North Shore and the Duluth area could get close to 18 inches by the time this thing wraps up on Sunday.

You've been warned!