Day care worker accused of slapping toddler, causing bloody nose: Charges

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The Brief A former Arden Hills day care worker is accused of slapping a 3-year-old, causing a bloody nose. Surveillance video reportedly captured the incident at New Horizon Academy. Ruby Kolbow is facing charges of third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.



A former Arden Hills day care worker is facing felony charges after she was reportedly caught on video striking a 3-year-old child in the face.

Day care worker accused of hitting child

The backstory:

Ruby Christian Kolbow, 35, was charged Friday with malicious punishment of a child and third-degree assault involving a victim under the age of four.

According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families employee notified the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office of a suspected abuse incident involving a 3-year-old boy at New Horizon Academy in Arden Hills.

Kolbow initially reported that on the morning of March 10, the child suffered an accidental injury resulting in a bloody nose. However, the child later told his mother he had been hit by a staff member, prompting further investigation, charges allege.

Day care surveillance video reportedly showed the child seated with a book when Kolbow approached, took the book away, and allegedly slapped him in the face with an open hand. The child then appeared to raise his arm defensively as Kolbow reached down again, according to the complaint.

The video reportedly shows Kolbow wiping the child’s nose with a paper towel and giving him another one shortly after.

Court documents say Kolbow was suspended during an internal investigation and later terminated from her position. Law enforcement said attempts to contact Kolbow have been unsuccessful.

What's next:

Kolbow was charged via summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 7.

FOX 9 reached out to New Horizon Academy for more information.