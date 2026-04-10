Winona County works to fully restore services following ransomware attack

The Brief Authorities are still working to fully restore Winona County services after a ransomware attack. The Winona County Sheriff's Office said 911 calls are still operational, but DMV and vital statistics services are currently unavailable. Gov. Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to support the county and ensure continuity of municipal operations.



The Winona County Sheriff's Office said it continues to work with local, state and federal authorities to fully restore services after a ransomware incident.

READ MORE: Walz authorizes National Guard to support after cyberattack

Winona County ransomware attack

What we know:

Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said many of the county services are being done manually as authorities work to fully restore the network.

He added that 911 dispatch services are still operational, but DMV services and vital statistics currently are not.

"If you call 911, you will get a response," said Klinger.

Early in the attack, parts of the county network were taken offline to contain the threat, which caused some disruption but protected critical systems, Klinger added. He also emphasized that "progress is being made" as the Minnesota National Guard Cyber Protection Team works with county authorities.

Anyone who calls county offices could experience delays, and Klinger asked residents to be patient with government staff.

The county said the cyberattack happened on Monday, April 7, and continued into the next day.

What we don't know:

Authorities were not able to confirm if any personal information was leaked.

Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to assist

The backstory:

Minnesota Gov. Walz issued an executive order to authorize the National Guard to support the county in order to support the county, provide emergency assistance and ensure municipal operations continue.

"Cyberattacks are an evolving threat that can strike anywhere, at any time," said Walz. "Swift coordination between state and local experts matters in these moments. That's why I am authorizing the National Guard to support Winona County as they work to protect critical systems and maintain essential services."

What's next:

Winona authorities say they are working with National Guard IT experts to "harden" the network and prevent future ransomware attacks.