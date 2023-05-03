Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Houston County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County

Texas shooting: Suspect Francisco Oropesa's wife, more reportedly arrested following his capture

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 8:09AM
FOX 26 Houston

Update on arrest of man accused of killing neighbors in San Jacinto County

San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Tim Kean provides new information about the arrest of a man accused of killing five of his neighbors near Cleveland, Texas.

CLEVELAND, Texas - More arrests have been made following the capture of a man accused of killing five of his neighbors near Cleveland, Texas, authorities confirm.

On Wednesday morning, San Jacinto County Chief Deputy Tim Kean confirmed multiple arrests but did not provide an exact number, their identities or what charges they are facing. However, the Associated Press reports that Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson confirmed that the wife of the shooting suspect was taken into custody.

MORE: Francisco Oropesa found hiding in closet, was underneath some laundry

New details in arrest of man accused of killing 5 neighbors in Texas

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says more arrests have been made following the capture of a man accused of killing five of his neighbors.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, has been transferred to the San Jacinto County Jail after he was found in Montgomery County Tuesday evening following a four-day manhunt. Officials say his bond is expected to be set at $5 million on Wednesday.

Authorities say Oropesa was drunk Friday night when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep. The sheriff's office said the neighbors were found shot to death "execution style."

PREVIOUS: 5 killed, including child in San Jacinto County

A multi-agency search was launched, his picture was plaster on banners and digital billboards, and a reward was offered for information leading to his capture. Moments before Oropesa's capture was reported, the U.S. Marshals announced it would be adding $20,000 to the reward, totaling $100,000.

PREVIOUS: Reward for gunman increased totaling $100K for capture

FULL VIDEO: FBI briefing following the arrest of San Jacinto County mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa

Officials provide an update after San Jacinto County mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa was captured on Tuesday evening. (NOTE: This press conference was held Tuesday night.)

FBI ASAC Jimmy Paul said a tip was received on the FBI Tipline around 5:15 p.m., and he was arrested by 6:30 p.m.

Chief Deputy Kean says Oropesa is not believed to have been hiding out at the home where he was found the entire time since the shooting.

He says a reported sighting on Monday in Montgomery County that prompted authorities to secure campuses at nearby schools was not a false alarm.

"We did confirm that was him on foot running. But we lost track of him," Chief Deputy Kean says.

RELATED: Community members on edge following reported sighting in Montgomery Co.

Chief Deputy Kean would not confirm what connection, if any, Oropesa had to the home where he was found. 