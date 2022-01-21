Texas man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials

A Texas man has been charged for posting a message on Craigslist last year threatening to kill Georgia election officials.

Chad Christopher Stark of Leander has been charged with one count of communicating interstate threats in violation of Title 18 of the US Code Section 875 (c). He now faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.

Stark was arrested in Travis County and is scheduled to make his initial appearance Friday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Austin.

According to the indictment, Stark allegedly posted a message to Craigslist on Jan. 5, 2021, entitled "Georgia Patriots it's time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent - $10,000". The message called for the deaths of three Georgia officials, saying "If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people…One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors."

The message also threatened the family of one of the officials and also mentioned BLM, Antifa and face mask enforcement.

The message ended with a threat to local law enforcement, saying "we will find you oathbreakers and we’re going to pay your family to visit your mom your dad your brothers and sisters your children your wife… we’re going to make examples of traitors to our country… death to you and all you communist friends."

The Justice Department says this is the first criminal case brought by its Election Threats Task Force, which was launched in late June 2021. The task force was launched to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.

Those looking to report suspected threats or violent acts can contact their local FBI office and request to speak with the Election Crimes Coordinator, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or file an online complaint. Complaints submitted will be reviewed by the task force and referred for investigation or response accordingly. If someone is in imminent danger or risk of harm, contact 911 or your local police immediately.

