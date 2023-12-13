Tesla unveils 2023 updates with automated 911 calls, custom horn sounds

Tesla has rolled out its latest update, and its features now include automated 911 calls and other amenities for its drivers.

The company posted on social media last week its 2023 updates that are set to roll out this week.

For instance, instead of hearing the sound of a horn when a driver locks the car doors, a driver can change it to a custom sound such as a screaming goat.

Also, vehicles will automatically call 911 if an accident triggers airbags.

Other new features include more games to play on the rear touchscreen, bluetooth headphone access for rear screens, a Tesla trip planner, and an updated navigation system that will alert drivers of speed cameras, stop signs & traffic lights.

The company said the update availabilities varies by model and location.

Meanwhile, Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot. The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. Some were deadly.

Tesla is one of the world's leading manufacturers and designers of electric cars and trucks. The company is owned by technology businessman Elon Musk. Tesla remains the most valued auto manufacturer, with a mark capitalization of nearly $1 trillion. Moreover, the company is one of the top sellers around the world of electric vehicles, controlling over 20% of the market.

Named after engineer Nikola Tesla, the company was founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tappening, originally under the name Tesla Motors. However, Musk became the largest shareholder of Tesla in 2004 after investing $6.5 million. At the time, Musk earned his fortune from working at Paypal. The main goal and purpose of the company are to provide a safe and sustainable energy alternative to fossil-fueled automobiles via electric vehicles.

