Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 7:22 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 9:30 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:09 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County

Tennis ball-sized hail reported as storm pass through southern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9
hail lonsdale Nick and Amanda Elms article

Hail larger than a golf ball fell in Lonsdale, Minnesota on June 17, 2021. (Nick and Amanda Elms)

(FOX 9) - Strong storms pushing through parts of southern Minnesota are bringing some large hail with them Thursday evening.

In Lonsdale, Minnesota and nearby Webster, FOX 9 has received several reports and photos of hail ranging in size up to tennis ball and golf ball size.

Hail falls in Belle Plaine, Minnesota

Pebble-sized hail fell in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Some area, like Lonsdale, saw hail larger than golf balls.

The storms in that area were part of a front that has moved through during the evening hours. Along with hail, there were also reports of strong winds as the storms moved east.

The storms came as a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for much of southern Minnesota. That watch remains until 1 a.m. But, as the evening goes on, the severe weather will continue to push southeast towards Iowa.

Image 1 of 5

Hail larger than a golf ball fell in Webster, Minnesota on June 17, 2021.