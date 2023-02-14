Teenager found dead in Elko New Market died of ‘complex homicidal violence’

The death of an 18-year-old man who was found in a driveway is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, for a report of a body found in a residential area.

When law enforcement arrived at the 11000 block of 275th Street East in New Market Township, they found the body of a man in the driveway. At the time, the sheriff’s office said they would be working with the medical examiner to determine the circumstances of the man’s death.

After four months, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man on Tuesday as 18-year-old Jose Madrigal. His manner of death was determined as a homicide and the cause of death as "complex homicidal violence."

"I also appreciate the patience of our community and want to assure them that nothing in the investigation leads us to believe there is a threat to the public. Our investigators believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act," said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. "I am not able to comment specifically on the investigation as this case has been forwarded to the Scott County Attorney for review for charging decision."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Scott County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.