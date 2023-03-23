Teenage boy wounded by gunfire in north Minneapolis

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire Wednesday night in north Minneapolis, according to police.

Minneapolis police officers with the department’s 4th Precinct responded to reports of shots fired near the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North at about 8:19 p.m. They arrived to find a teenage boy with "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to an extremity," police said.

Paramedics treated the boy and took him via ambulance to the Hennepin Healthcare Medical Center.

The case is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this writing.



