Teen riding scooter killed after being struck by pickup in St. Paul

The Brief A motorized scooter crash in St. Paul left one teen boy dead and another seriously hurt. The teens' scooter was struck by the driver of a pickup truck on Tuesday morning. Police say it appears the boys ran a stop sign prior to the collision.



A teen riding a motorized scooter was killed Tuesday morning in St. Paul, police tell FOX 9.

Deadly scooter crash

What we know:

Police responded at around 8:50 a.m. to the report of a crash at the intersection of Ohio and George streets in the city's Riverview neighborhood.

Officers say two teen boys, ages 13 and 14, were riding a motorized scooter that was hit. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the 14-year-old, who was driving the scooter, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 13-year-old passenger is being treated at Regions with life-threatening injuries.

The backstory:

Police say it appears the teens may have run a stop sign prior to the crash. Officers say the truck driver is cooperating with investigators and showed no signs of impairment.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the department's Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit.