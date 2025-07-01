Teen riding scooter killed after being struck by pickup in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen riding a motorized scooter was killed Tuesday morning in St. Paul, police tell FOX 9.
Deadly scooter crash
What we know:
Police responded at around 8:50 a.m. to the report of a crash at the intersection of Ohio and George streets in the city's Riverview neighborhood.
Officers say two teen boys, ages 13 and 14, were riding a motorized scooter that was hit. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the 14-year-old, who was driving the scooter, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 13-year-old passenger is being treated at Regions with life-threatening injuries.
The backstory:
Police say it appears the teens may have run a stop sign prior to the crash. Officers say the truck driver is cooperating with investigators and showed no signs of impairment.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the department's Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department.