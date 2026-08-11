Teen motorcyclist rear-ends vehicle during fatal crash in Chisago County
RUSH CITY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Elk River teen is dead after authorities believe a motorcycle he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Chisago County on Monday.
Fatal teen motorcycle crash
What we know:
The Chisago County Emergency Communications Center says it received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle around 1:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, near Rush Point Drive and Fairfield Avenue.
According to a press release, an initial investigation indicates a motorcycle, driven by an 18-year-old from Elk River, struck the rear of the passenger vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and authorities say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors.
Authorities airlifted the teen to a trauma center, but he died from his injuries en route.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Reconstruction Division.
The Source: Information provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.