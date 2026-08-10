How to watch Minnesota primary election coverage on FOX 9

The Brief FOX 9 will have live coverage of Minnesota's primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Coverage will start at 11 a.m. You can watch coverage of the 2026 primary election on FOX 9 and streaming online on the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube.



Minnesota's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Minnesota voters will be picking which candidates will go head-to-head in November to be the next governor and to claim the open seat in the U.S. Senate, among other races.

FOX 9 will bring you live coverage of Minnesota and Wisconsin's primary election all day. When the polls close, FOX 9 will bring you live results and expert analysis as they come in.

Read our voter guide to see what's on your ballot, find your polling place and get previews of the biggest races.

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With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.