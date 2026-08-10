Minnesota primary election tomorrow: Voter guide

The Brief Minnesota's primary election is tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 11. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This year's primary is drawing extra attention because of the crowded fields in the governor's race and the U.S. Senate race. Minnesota has not had an open governor's race since 2018. Watch primary election coverage live on FOX 9, FOX LOCAL app and YouTube beginning at 11 a.m. on Election Day.



Minnesota's primary election is tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 11. Polls will open at 7 a.m.

Minnesota's primary election

What to know:

The primary election is tomorrow, Aug. 11. Minnesota voters will be picking which candidates will go head-to-head in November to be the next governor and to claim the open seat in the U.S. Senate, among other races.

What's on my ballot?

Local perspective:

See a sample of what's on your ballot on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. You just need to enter your address or zip code.

Ways to vote

Big picture view:

In Minnesota, you can vote in an election in the following ways.

Early in-person voting

Early voting locations are open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

Find an early voting location near you.

Absentee ballot

Ballots returned by mail must be received by election officials by Election Day, not just post-marked before Election Day.

It is now recommended that you drop off your ballot instead.

You can return your ballot to the office that sent it or a drop-box. Do not bring your absentee ballot to a polling place on Election Day.

You can drop off absentee ballots for up to three other voters.

In person on Tuesday

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Find your polling place.

Minnesota primary rules

Split-ticket voting:

Minnesota is an open primary state, which means voters don’t have to declare a party to participate. However, in partisan races, voters must stick to candidates from one party on their ballot. If you vote for candidates from more than one political party—called split-ticket voting—your votes will not count.

Dig deeper:

Here are a few more things to know before you head to the polls:

Minnesota law prohibits campaigning or wearing campaign materials inside a polling place or within 100 feet of the building.

Taking photos or videos inside the polling place, even of your own ballot, is discouraged.

Minnesotans do not need to bring an ID to the polls if you are already registered to vote.

You can register to vote (or update your voter registration) at your polling place on Election Day so long as you show proof of residence. These are the approved ways to show proof of residence

Register to vote

What you can do:

You can check your voter registration or register to vote here.

If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your voter registration, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day.

To register at your polling place on Election Day, you need to bring one of the following:

Proof of residence:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

Photo ID AND a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents with current name and address (can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address – known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters, but you can’t vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

Minnesota governor race

Big picture view:

Minnesota has an open governor's race for the first time since 2018, after Gov. Tim Walz announced he would not seek a third term. The Republican primary for governor features seven candidates, with the leading names including Kendall Qualls (the party’s endorsed pick), Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Republican gubernatorial candidates:

John Krhin

Ross Nova

Loner Blue

Mike Lindell

Raul J Estrada

Lisa Demuth

Kendall Qualls

The Democratic primary also features seven candidates, with the most prominent being U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has the party endorsement, and former Capitol staffer Kobey Layne.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates:

Kobey J Layne

Mohammad Wazwaz

Thomas Evenstad

Amy Klobuchar

Po Vang

Bill E Gates J.R.

Ole "Viking" Savior

Minnesota Senate race

Big picture view:

For the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Tina Smith, six DFL candidates and nine Republicans are running.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig are the top Democrats, while former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze and former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya lead the Republican field.

Republican candidates:

Adam Schwarze

Bob "Again" Carney Jr.

Ahmad R. (Raafat) Hassan

Patrick Munro

Joyce Lacey

Tom Weiler

Cynthia Gail

Michele Tafoya

Royce White

Democratic candidates:

Peggy Flanagan

Peter John Murgic

George H Kalberer

Kurt Michael Anderson

Angie Craig

Billy Nord

Primary election results: How to watch on FOX 9

FOX 9 will have live coverage of Minnesota and Wisconsin's primary elections.

Coverage will start at 11 a.m. FOX 9 and online at fox9.com/live, the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube.