Teen killed, 1 woman injured in south Minneapolis shooting

A teen was killed, and a woman was injured in a shooting on Lake Street in south Minneapolis Saturday night.

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of East Lake Street just before 7:40 p.m. There, officers found a man with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were given to the man, but he died at the scene, police said.

Law enforcement says a 29-year-old woman was also shot and had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. An apartment building nearby was also hit with gunfire, according to police.

There have been no arrests made, and police are currently investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and the exact cause of death.

Update

Originally, police identified the victim who was killed as a man. However, a medical examiner's report issued on Christmas identified the victim as 16-year-old Isayah Coburn.