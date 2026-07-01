2 found dead inside St. Paul apartment, police investigating
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department said a woman and a juvenile male were found dead inside an apartment on the city's west side, and homicide investigators are still working to determine what led to their deaths.
2 found dead inside Robert Street apartment in St. Paul
What we know:
Officers with the St. Paul Police Department said they responded to a requested welfare check in the 100 block of Robert Street South at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police then found a dead woman and a dead juvenile male inside an apartment unit.
Officials say homicide investigators are working to determine what led to their deaths, but add that there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the names or ages of the victims.
The suspected cause of their deaths has not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.