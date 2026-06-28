Cathedral Hill fireworks: St. Paul Rotary Club raises $165K to revive July 4 tradition

The Brief St. Paul’s Red, White, and Boom fireworks show returns for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, July 4. The St. Paul Rotary Club raised more than $165,000 to bring the tradition back for America’s 250th birthday. Fireworks will launch from Cathedral Hill at 10 p.m., with celebrations starting at 6 p.m.



St. Paul is bringing back its big Fourth of July fireworks show, just in time for the nation’s 250th birthday.

Fireworks return to St. Paul after years away

What we know:

The Red, White, and Boom fireworks show is returning to St. Paul for the first time since 2018, thanks to the fundraising efforts of the St. Paul Rotary Club. The club raised more than $165,000 — well above its original goal of $125,000 — to make the celebration happen.

The fireworks will be launched from Cathedral Hill at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, and will be choreographed to music from artists like Beyoncé, Ray Charles and Bruce Springsteen.

For years, St. Paul families traveled to other cities to watch fireworks after the city ended its traditional display in 2018.

"The city just had other budget priorities? Fireworks can be expensive," said Carolyn Will, St. Paul Rotary Club Fireworks Chair.

A special celebration for America’s 250th birthday

Why you should care:

This year’s event is especially meaningful as it marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The Rotary Club wanted to bring the show back for this major milestone.

"If we're going to do it, we should do it this year. Let's bring it back," said Will.

The official event T-shirt was designed by a University of Minnesota student who is a direct descendant of Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

"He, through me, is a descendant of Lewis Morris, who actually signed the Declaration of Independence," said Stephen Young, a Rotarian.

The event will take place at Cathedral Hill, offering a clear view of the state capitol, downtown and the Mississippi River.

"We hope it feels significant to be up here in Cathedral Hill with a clear view of the state capitol from up here too, and our downtown city and the Mississippi River," said Will.

Stephen Young reflected on the meaning of the anniversary: "This country is remarkable, but at the same time, at the 250th anniversary, I am worried. I am worried for my country, because do Americans today, with strength and heart and conviction, stand behind the ideals of the Declaration," said Young.

St. Paul’s celebration kicks off at 6 p.m., with the fireworks show at 10 p.m. For a full list of where to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in the Twin Cities, visit FOX9.com.