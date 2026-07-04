Crow Wing County UTV crash leaves 70-year-old man dead

The Brief A 70-year-old man is dead after a UTV crash in Crow Wing County. The man died at the hospital after being airlifted. The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on July 3 on County Road 22.



A UTV crash in Crow Wing County left a 70-year-old man dead.

Fatal UTV crash in Crow Wing County

What we know:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a UTV crash on Highway 22, about half a mile east of Highway 25, at about 2:32 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Authorities then found a 70-year-old man who sustained injuries from the crash.

The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The details on what led to the crash have not been shared.