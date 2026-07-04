Crow Wing County UTV crash leaves 70-year-old man dead
A UTV crash in Crow Wing County left a 70-year-old man dead.
Fatal UTV crash in Crow Wing County
What we know:
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a UTV crash on Highway 22, about half a mile east of Highway 25, at about 2:32 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
Authorities then found a 70-year-old man who sustained injuries from the crash.
The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
The details on what led to the crash have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.