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Crow Wing County UTV crash leaves 70-year-old man dead

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published July 4, 2026 1:04 PM CDT
Published July 4, 2026 1:04 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 70-year-old man is dead after a UTV crash in Crow Wing County. 
    • The man died at the hospital after being airlifted. 
    • The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on July 3 on County Road 22.

A UTV crash in Crow Wing County left a 70-year-old man dead.

Fatal UTV crash in Crow Wing County

What we know:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a UTV crash on Highway 22, about half a mile east of Highway 25, at about 2:32 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Authorities then found a 70-year-old man who sustained injuries from the crash. 

The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died. 

What we don't know:

The details on what led to the crash have not been shared. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office. 

Road incidentsMinnesota