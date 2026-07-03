Chisholm police arrest 3 juveniles in city truck theft, school break-in

The Brief The Chisholm Police Department says that three boys were arrested after a city vehicle was stolen, and a school was broken into. Police say there has been a rise in crimes involving young people this summer. No one was hurt, but police urge parents to stay involved and help prevent future incidents.



Police in Chisholm are urging parents to stay engaged in their children’s' activities after three boys were arrested for stealing a city vehicle and breaking into a local school.

Chisholm vehicle theft, break-in

What we know:

The Chisholm Police Department said three boys were taken into custody after a City of Chisholm Public Works vehicle was stolen and the Vaughn-Steffensrud School was broken into.

All three were brought to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center, and police say no one was hurt during the crimes.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, police are urging parents to be aware of what their children are up to during the summer months when they are out of school.

"These were serious crimes that required a significant amount of police resources to investigate and respond to. Thankfully, no one was injured, but situations like this have the potential to end very differently," the department posted on Facebook.

The post went on to say that there has been a "troubling increase" in crimes involving young people this summer, including break-ins, thefts and vandalism.

"These incidents are not isolated. This summer alone, we've seen a troubling increase in criminal activity involving juveniles. We've investigated break-ins, vandalism, thefts, property damage, and several other serious incidents involving young people in our community. That should concern all of us," the department wrote. "Our goal has never been to arrest kids. Our goal is to keep our community safe and help prevent these situations from happening in the first place.

What we don't know:

Due to those involved being minors, police have not released the ages or names of the suspects.