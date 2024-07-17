Teen girl dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

A teenager who was shot in Minneapolis last week has died from her injuries, authorities said.

Lonnaya I'zanay Warren-Loyd, 17, was found with gunshot wounds by police near Dowling Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North around 9:36 p.m. on July 7 after officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a report of a shooting.

She was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries on July 12.

A 30-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds related to the same incident also arrived at North Memorial shortly after the shooting. Preliminary information suggests Warren-Loyd was seated in a vehicle parked in a lot when the shooting occurred. It's unclear how the 30-year-old man was connected to the incident.

Minneapolis investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.