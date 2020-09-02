Teachers, school staff, childcare workers receive access to free COVID-19 saliva test

Teachers, school staff and childcare workers across the Minnesota area are getting access to one, free COVID-19 saliva test, which they can use by the end of the year, state leaders announced Wednesday.

Teachers and staff are not required to take the test to return to school, according to state health officials. However, teachers are encouraged to use the test when they need it.

“This test is for if they feel as though they are ill or if they believe they have come in contact with someone, if they are not able to get into their local provider," said Minnesota Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Heather Mueller.

This week, the Department of Education emailed out unique codes to about 250,000 eligible employees, which they can use to request a saliva test, which schools will then distribute. The employees have access to one free test.

Mueller said officials determined the eligible employees based on those with a W-2 who currently work at public school, a non-public school or tribal school. Contracted employees are not eligible for the test.

The Department of Human Services also is providing codes to all staff working in licensed child care settings and certified centers.

According to the governor's office, providing the tests is estimated to cost $6 million. The state will act as a "payer of last resort," paying for tests that aren't covered by insurance or other payers, so that the test remains free for education and childcare employees.

The tests are provided through a partnership with Vault Health and Infinity Biologix. According to state leaders, the processing of the tests will be completed at a New Jersey lab, while the Minnesota lab gets up and running.