TC Marathon organizers add extra preparation for heat, races ahead

The Brief Organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon are keeping an eye on the warm weather for the weekend. So far, a yellow flag alert has been issued by TC in Motion Medical Directors. Organizers are encouraging runners to hydrate and pace themselves if it's too hot.



Twin Cities Marathon officials are keeping an eye on the weather this weekend for its races, while encouraging runners to hydrate ahead of the marathon.

Preparing for a hot Twin Cities Marathon

What we know:

Two years ago, the Twin Cities Marathon was canceled on Sunday because of a hot high of 92 degrees.

Last year, the weather was only a high of 65 with most of the race in the 50s, with much more ideal running conditions.

"On Saturday, all of the running is done by noon. Which is a difference between Sunday, when the final marathoners are finishing in the 2:30 to 3 p.m. range," said Charlie Mahler, Media and Communications Manager for TC in Motion.

Organizers say they are preparing for the worst with 14 water stations.

"We plan our races as though they’re going to be red flag conditions. And if it turns out to be 30 degrees at the start and 45 at the finish, we can scale down from there," said Mahler.

Hydrating for the TC Marathon

Dig deeper:

Twin Cities in Motion medical directors are putting out yellow flag conditions for Saturday and Sunday. That means runners should run slower and be prepared for worsening conditions.

There is a possibility of a red flag alert depending on the weather, which would advise extreme caution.

Runners have had to make adjustments when they run 26.2 miles from U.S. Bank Stadium to the State Capital on Sunday.

"I’m planning to adjust my race strategy. I’m planning to slow down, make sure I drink plenty of water. Like I already started hydrating," said Laura Butterbaugh, a marathon runner.

"My plan initially was to try to make a personal record on Sunday, but I think this time I’m just going to go and have a good time," said Daniela Flanders.

What's next:

Saturday will be the 5K and 10K races. Sunday will be the 10 mile, half-marathon, and marathon.