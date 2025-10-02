Twin Cities Marathon conditions 'less than ideal,' all races still 'full go'

The Brief All races at the Twin Cities Marathon will go on as scheduled this weekend as running conditions are considered "less than ideal." Marathon organizers say they are taking extra precautions to keep runners cool and hydrated, and racers should listen to their bodies. The races will bring more than 30,000 runners to the Twin Cities this weekend.



We’re expecting a warm fall weekend across the state, but organizers of the Twin Cities Marathon say all activities will go on as planned.

Twin Cities Marathon temperatures ‘less than ideal’

What we know:

Twin Cities Marathon Race Director Ed Wetham joined FOX 9’s Amy Hockert Thursday on All Day to talk about the weekend ahead. He said the current forecast calls for "Code Yellow" conditions this weekend, which is considered less than ideal for running.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to be around 90 degrees. Events planned include a Diaper Dash, Toddler Trot, half mile and mile runs. There is also a 5K and 10K run.

Sunday is the big day, and the high temperature is expected to be around 80 degrees. The 10-mile starts at 7 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis, followed by the full marathon at 8 a.m. and the half-marathon at 9:30 a.m.

‘Take precautions, listen to your body’

What they're saying:

Wetham said every indication race organizers have is that conditions will stay in "Code Yellow." More than 30,000 runners are expected to participate in all activities this weekend, with about 9,400 running the 26.2-mile marathon.

"It’s conditions that we are well-equipped to run in, to participate it, we have a medical team that is top of the industry, we’ll be able to protect and service all runners," Wetham said. "Take precautions, listen to your body. If you’re a little off, slow down and drink more water. Enjoy the experience, don’t necessarily shoot for personal records."

Marathon organizers have taken extra precautions after heat and humidity forced a late cancellation of the Twin Cities Marathon in 2023.

This year, there will be misting fans, extra ice delivery and water stations throughout the course. There will also be air conditioning in the medical tent at the finish line.

Could Twin Cities Marathon date ever change?

Dig deeper:

It seems like every year, it takes longer for Minnesota weather to cool down in the fall. It begs the question, could the Twin Cities Marathon consider pushing back its date?

The short answer: No.

Wetham says that’s largely because the Chicago Marathon is the following weekend. Then, it’s MEA weekend in Minnesota, where many families travel out of town with kids out of school for half the week. The Twin Cities Marathon has more than 4,000 volunteers they rely on.

So basically, they’ll have resources for the runners to stay cool, and participants should listen to their bodies.

"Every forecast we’ve been given is we’re good to go. We are full-go," Wetham said.