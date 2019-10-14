Target responds following report of employees working fewer hours after minimum wage increase

Target is responding to a CNN report that stated some employees are working fewer hours after their minimum wage was raised.

In 2017, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2020. Earlier this summer, the company raised its minimum wage to $13 per hour.

In an article from CNN, workers claimed their hours had been cut back as the increased wages went into effect. One former employee claimed the cuts kept her from reaching the weekly hour requirement to qualify for health insurance.

A Target spokesperson, however, says the company has been increasing payroll hours over the past two years.

“We’ve been investing more than ever in our stores team, including more than 100 million additional payroll hours each year since 2017, so that we can create a great experience for our guests,” read the spokesperson’s statement. “In fact, nearly half of our team members are working more hours than they were last year, while the remainder are either working the same hours or slightly less. And, our mix of full-time and part-time team members has remained consistent for several years. During the same time, we’ve seen an increase in the number of team members eligible for healthcare coverage.”

