Target requiring employees to mask up in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates

Beginning Tuesday, Target says it will require employees who work in stores in certain areas to mask up again.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will require masks for employees at stores in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission of COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, according to a statement. Currently, over 40 Minnesota counties are on the CDC’s at-risk list, including all of the Twin Cities metro.

Target said the change is based on the CDC’s updated masking guidance, which recommends even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the Delta variant is fueling a surge in infections.

Target does not require customers to wear masks in stores, but they are strongly recommended for unvaccinated customers and for all customers, regardless of vaccination status, shopping at stores in areas with high infection rates.

Several other large retailers, including Walmart, are also starting to require employees mask up again.